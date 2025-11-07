NORTH KOREA THREATENS OFFENSIVE ACTION IN RESPONSE TO US CARRIERS ARRIVAL

North Korea's defense minister No Kwang Chol threatened to take "more offensive action" as he condemned the arrival of a U.S. aircraft carrier in South Korea and the recent visit by U.S. and Korean officials to an inter-Korean border, North Korean state media KCNA reported on Saturday.

"Recently, the U.S. military has become brazen in its military moves to threaten the security of the DPRK, intentionally escalating the political and military tension in the region," No said.

"We will show more offensive action against the enemies' threat on the principle of ensuring security and defending peace by dint of powerful strength."

The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier George Washington arrived in Busan, South Korea, this week for logistics replenishment and crew rest, according to South Korea's navy.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and his South Korean counterpart earlier this week visited the heavily fortified Demilitarised Zone along the border with North Korea.









