Kazakhstan confirms joining Abraham Accords

Kazakhstan, which already has diplomatic ties with Israel, confirmed joining the Abraham Accords on Friday, a day after US President Donald Trump made the announcement.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the decision was made in the country's interests with a view to strengthening cooperation with all "interested states."

"This important decision was made solely in the interests of Kazakhstan and is fully consistent with the nature of republic's balanced, constructive, and peaceful foreign policy. Joining the Abraham Accords will contribute to strengthening our country's cooperation with all interested states and, therefore, is fully in line with Kazakhstan's strategic goals," the ministry said.

It added that Kazakhstan will continue to firmly advocate for a just, comprehensive, and sustainable settlement of the Middle East conflict based on international law, relevant UN resolutions, and the principle of "two states for two peoples."

The Abraham Accords are a series of agreements that normalized diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab states during Trump's first term.



