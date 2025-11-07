News World After President Claudia Sheinbaum groped in public, Mexico offers anti-harassment plan

After the groping of Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum was captured on camera, her government announced on Friday a new initiative to address sexual harassment by designating it as a serious offense across all states.

Victims are to be encouraged through a campaign to report cases and access to justice is to be improved.



"All women, adolescents and girls should know that they are not alone," said Women's Minister Citlalli Hernández Mora.



"If they experience any kind of violence, it is important to report it." She also called on men to rethink their behaviour towards women.



Sheinbaum, 63, was sexually harassed by a man a few days ago during a walk through the historic centre of Mexico City. He approached the Mexican head of state from the side, put his arm around her, tried to kiss the president and was seen as trying to touch her breasts, according to a video that circulated widely.



The man was then arrested.



Sheinbaum, a left-wing politician, is Mexico's first female president. Data from the state statistics institute shows nearly half of all women in Mexico have experienced sexual violence at least once.



