US says it has gathered broad regional support for Gaza resolution at UN Security Council

The US mission to the UN said Wednesday that Ambassador Michael Waltz convened a high-level meeting of the 10 elected members of the UN Security Council to discuss a forthcoming UN Security Council resolution on Gaza.

The US also welcomed Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates to the meeting, the mission said in a statement.

According to the mission, their participation reflected "regional support for the resolution" and underscored a shared interest in advancing stability and peace in Gaza.

The draft resolution welcomes the establishment of a Board of Peace and authorizes the creation of an International Stabilization Force, both key components of US President Donald Trump's 20-point Gaza plan, it said.

The plan calls for continued humanitarian aid delivery, the release of all hostages, and the groundwork for long-term security and prosperity in the region.

"Under President Trump's bold leadership, the United States will again deliver results at the UN-not endless talk. The parties have seized this historic opportunity to finally end decades of bloodshed and make the president's vision of lasting peace in the Middle East a reality," the mission said.

Earlier, local media reported that the US has circulated a draft resolution to members of the Council calling for the creation of an international security force in Gaza with a mandate lasting at least two years.

It was not immediately clear when the US would bring the draft resolution to a vote in the 15-member Council. Adoption would require at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes from any of the five permanent members — the US, Britain, France, Russia or China.





