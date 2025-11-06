UK university urges due process for alumnus Sami Hamdi detained in US

The School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) has expressed deep concern over the detention of alumnus and British journalist Sami Hamdi in the US, calling for full transparency and due process.

In a statement, the SOASA said reports suggested that Hamdi travelled to the US on a valid visa to participate in a speaking tour.

"There is no indication that Mr. Hamdi has violated any laws," the statement said.

Sami, a British-Tunisian commentator and journalist, was detained on Oct. 26 at San Francisco International Airport by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

He had been visiting several US states and was preparing to fly to Florida for an event hosted by the California chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-CA).

The SOAS said: "We urge the US authorities to ensure full transparency and due process in Mr. Hamdi's case, and to uphold his fundamental right to freedom of expression and movement."

Following his arrest, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the State Department issued statements accusing Sami of backing terrorism and threatening the safety of Americans.

"This individual's visa was revoked and he is in ICE custody pending removal. Under President (Donald) Trump, those who support terrorism and undermine American national security will not be allowed to work or visit this country. It's common sense," Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary at the Department of Homeland Security, wrote on US social media company X.

However, for his wife, Soumaya Hamdi, Sami's case reflects a broader effort "to silence pro-Palestinian activists," as human rights groups have criticized these measures as violations of constitutional protections for freedom of speech, which apply to everyone within the US.

"Our demand from the British government is very clear. They need to bring Sami home immediately," Soumaya said in a recent interview with Anadolu.



