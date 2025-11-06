Syrian president arrives in Brazil to attend UN climate summit

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa arrived in Brazil for a two-day visit on Thursday to attend the COP30 climate summit, from Nov. 6 to 21, the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

Sharaa is the first Syrian president who has attended a UN climate conference since the series began in 1995.

Following the summit, the Syrian leader is expected to travel to Washington to meet US President Donald Trump.

The COP30 summit is expected to bring together around 50,000 participants, including world leaders, scientists, and representatives from non-governmental organizations, to discuss global efforts to solve the climate crisis.





