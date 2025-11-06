NATO no longer behind Russia in ammunition output, Rutte says

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said Thursday that the alliance has reversed a long-standing gap with Russia in ammunition production, stressing that allies are now manufacturing more than they have "in decades."

Speaking at the NATO Industry Forum in Bucharest, Rutte said that "until recently, Russia was producing more ammunition than all NATO allies put together," but added that this is no longer the case as Western defense industries scale up output.

"Across the alliance, we are now opening dozens of new production lines and expanding existing ones. We are making more than we have done in decades,' he said.

Rutte underlined that a strong defense industry is essential for a strong alliance, and that NATO leaders' decision at the July summit in The Hague to raise defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035 is driving a major boost in capability procurement -- from jets and tanks to drones, ammunition, cyber and space assets.

"There is more cash on the table, and even more will flow," he said, noting that European allies and Canada are significantly ramping up investments.

"But of course, cash alone can't provide security. We need the capabilities, we need the equipment, real fire power, and of course, the most advanced tech," he added.

The NATO chief also warned that the alleged threat from Russia will persist beyond the war in Ukraine and highlighted growing defense cooperation between Moscow, China, North Korea and Iran.

"We cannot be naive. We must be prepared," he said, urging deeper cooperation and faster production cycles within the alliance.





