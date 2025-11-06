Kazakhstan, US sign memorandum on cooperation in critical minerals

Kazakhstan and the US on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in critical minerals.

A statement by Kazakhstan's presidential press service Akorda said the memorandum was signed by Industry and Construction Minister Yersain Nagaspayev and US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnik.

The signing took place in the presence of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who arrived in the US on Wednesday.

Tokayev is due to take part in the 10th summit of the C5+1 diplomatic summit, involving the US and the five Central Asian nations, which will be hosted by US President Donald Trump in Washington, DC later Thursday.

The signing took place after a meeting between Tokayev and representatives of the US administration, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs Sergio Gor.

Another statement said Tokayev emphasized the "excellent opportunities" between Kazakhstan and the US to further bolster their strategic partnership through economic cooperation.

"According to the president (Tokayev), our country maintains active political ties with the United States at various levels and is ready to engage in constructive dialogue to deepen multifaceted cooperation," it added.