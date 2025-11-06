Indians vote in Bihar polls seen as test for ruling party

Voting began on Thursday in India's eastern Bihar state in an election widely viewed by analysts as significant.

More than 74 million people are eligible to cast ballots for 243 provincial legislative seats, according to the Election Commission of India. Counting for the two-phase elections will be held on Oct. 14.

The vote is seen as a test for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's National Democratic Alliance, which includes Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), or JD (U).

Bihar is currently governed by Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janata Dal (United). The opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal, led by Lalu Prasad Yadav, is contesting the election in alliance with the Indian National Congress (INC).

Both alliances promised development and solutions to unemployment during an intense campaign in one of the poorest states in the world's most populous nation.

The election comes after the Election Commission carried out an intensive voter roll verification exercise this year, which has become a point of contention between the Modi administration and the INDIA opposition bloc led by the INC.

Political experts say the vote holds weight for national politics.

"The election is important because the JD(U) is a key partner of the National Democratic Alliance in the central government," said Bihar-based academic Prof. Neelam Kumari.

She said voters appear divided. "One section of people feel the ruling party is getting great support from the federal government and for continuation, the incumbent government should again come. Another section of people believe that a change is needed," she said.

Modi urged voters to participate in the election in a message posted on the US social media company X on Thursday.

"Today in Bihar is the first phase of the festival of democracy. My appeal to all voters of this phase in the assembly elections is that they should vote with full enthusiasm," he said.

He added, "On this occasion, my special congratulations to all my young companions of the state who are going to cast their vote for the first time. Remember first voting, then refreshments!"





