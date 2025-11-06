China slams Netherlands for ignoring ‘reasonable demands’ in Nexperia case

China on Thursday accused the Netherlands of ignoring its "reasonable demands" during Dutch chip firm Nexperia consultations, and said the Dutch government should bear full responsibility for global supply chain crisis.

Commerce Ministry spokesperson He Yadong told a news briefing that the Dutch government has "failed to respond constructively" to China's reasonable demands during recent consultations, leading to exacerbation of the global supply chain crisis.

He said the Dutch government's "improper interference" in Nexperia's internal affairs has caused significant disruptions and chaos in the global semiconductor supply chain.

According to the spokesperson, China has "promptly" responded to export license applications from Chinese exporters, granted export exemptions for qualified cases, and worked to assist Nexperia's China unit in resuming supply as part of its responsible efforts to maintain the stability and security of the global semiconductor supply chain.

"China hopes the Netherlands, from the standpoint of safeguarding overall China-Netherlands and China-EU economic and trade relations as well as the stability and security of global supply chains, will act responsibly and meet China halfway," he said.

"The Dutch side should stop interfering in corporate internal affairs and find a constructive solution to the Nexperia issue."

Beijing imposed an export ban on chips produced by the company's factories in China, following the Netherlands' move on Sept. 30 to take temporary control of Nexperia under a 1952 law that allows the Dutch government to block or reverse company decisions that could endanger national or European production.

Dutch Economy Minister Vincent Karremans has defended the Netherlands' position by citing concerns that "crucial technological knowledge and capabilities" could leave Europe.

Nexperia, headquartered in the Dutch city of Nijmegen, produces simple but essential chips used in cars and household electronics. The firm was acquired in 2019 by China's Wingtech Technology.





