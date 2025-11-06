3 Chinese scholars charged in US with smuggling biological materials

The US Department of Justice on Wednesday charged three Chinese scholars with conspiring to illegally import biological materials into the country while working in a university laboratory, alleging they made false declarations to federal authorities.

The DOJ said the scholars lied to US Customs and Border Protection officers to bring roundworm-related materials from China, claiming the items were intended for research at the University of Michigan.

"Allegedly attempting to smuggle biological materials under the guise of 'research' is a serious crime that threatens America's national and agricultural security," Attorney General Pamela Bondi said.

The DOJ identified the scholars as Xu Bai, 28, Fengfan Zhang, 27, and Zhiyong Zhang, 30, all in the US on J-1 academic exchange visas. Bai and Fengfan Zhang were charged with conspiring to smuggle biological materials, while Zhiyong Zhang was charged with making false statements to federal agents.

Prosecutors said the three researchers at the University of Michigan's Shawn Xu Laboratory received concealed roundworm-related materials from former PhD student Chengxuan Han, who was previously convicted of smuggling and removed from the US.

After refusing to cooperate with an internal investigation, the scholars were dismissed from their positions, making them subject to deportation.

CBP officers stopped them before an Oct. 16 flight to China. During questioning, Zhiyong Zhang allegedly lied about Han, while Xu Bai and Fengfan Zhang acknowledged receiving packages after Han's removal from the US.

"These charges show the FBI and our partners will aggressively investigate and hold accountable those who violate our laws, and that academic research cannot excuse illegal activity," FBI Director Kash Patel said.





