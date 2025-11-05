Trump calls for end of filibuster as longest-ever shutdown drags on

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday again called for Republican senators to terminate the filibuster rule in a bid to end what is now the longest government shutdown in history, a move that would shatter long-standing Senate norms and make it easier for the majority to jam through legislation.

"We have to get the country open. And the way we're going to do it this afternoon is to terminate the filibuster," Trump told the senators, who were gathered at the White House for a breakfast.

"It's possible you're not going to do that, and I'm going to go by your wishes. You're very smart people, you're good friends, but I think it's a tremendous mistake," Trump said. "It would be a tragic mistake. Actually, it's time."

The filibuster is a Senate rule for agreement by 60 of its 100 members to pass most legislation. Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate and a 219-213 majority in the House of Representatives.

While Trump has called for the filibuster's elimination before, Republican lawmakers have been reticent, in part because Democrats would stop abiding by the rule upon obtaining a majority.

During the Wednesday gathering, Trump played down concerns that the Democrats could take power. He argued that if the Senate eliminates the filibuster, Republicans will be able to maintain power by jamming through what he sees as popular legislation.

Trump told senators that the ongoing government shutdown was impacting the stock market, as well as airlines and SNAP food benefits for low-income Americans.

He blamed Republican losses in elections around the country on Tuesday in part on the government shutdown, which he said had not hurt Democrats in the way he thought it should.

The shutdown is now in its 36th day, eclipsing the previous record of 35 days, set during Trump's first 2017-2021 term.









