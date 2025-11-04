Qatari emir, Chinese vice president discuss strengthening bilateral ties

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Chinese Vice President Han Zheng discussed in Doha on Monday ways to strengthen bilateral relations and reviewed regional and international developments.

Han arrived in Qatar from Kuwait following a short visit there on Sunday, which came after a stop in Saudi Arabia.

A statement by the Emiri Diwan said Tamim welcomed the Chinese vice president, who arrived in the country to participate in the Second World Summit for Social Development, which begins in Doha on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them in various fields, as well as regional and international developments of common concern, the statement said.

Leaders from more than 200 member states and organizations are set to attend the summit.





