PERU CUTS DIPLOMATIC TIES WITH MEXICO OVER EX-PREMIERS ASYLUM

Picture of the Mexican flag fluttering in the wind at the Embassy of Mexico in Lima on November 4, 2025, where former Peruvian prime minister Betssy Chavez is being granted asylum. (AFP Photo)

Peru has cut diplomatic ties with Mexico after it granted asylum to former Peruvian Prime Minister Betssy Chavez, who is under investigation over an alleged 2022 coup attempt.

"Today we learned with surprise and deep regret that former Prime Minister Betssy Chavez, the alleged co-author of the coup attempt by former president Pedro Castillo, is being granted asylum at the Mexican Embassy residence in Peru," Foreign Minister Hugo de Zela said in a news conference in Lima.

"Given this unfriendly act, and considering the repeated instances in which the current and former presidents of that country have interfered in Peru's internal affairs, the government has decided to sever diplomatic relations with Mexico today," he added.

Responding to the move, the Mexican Foreign Ministry said it regretted Peru's decision, adding that the country granted Chavez asylum in compliance with international law.

"Mexico rejects Peru's unilateral decision as excessive and disproportionate in response to a legitimate act by Mexico consistent with international law, which in no way constitutes intervention in Peru's internal affairs," a Foreign Ministry statement said.

Tensions between Peru and Mexico have simmered since December 2022, when Castillo-a former rural teacher and union leader-attempted to dissolve Congress amid a political standoff.

Mexico previously granted asylum to Castillo's wife and children, prompting Peru to expel the Mexican ambassador and temporarily recall its own envoy from Mexico City.

Castillo was detained en route to the Mexican Embassy in Lima, where he reportedly sought refuge after announcing the dissolution of Congress. He has since been charged with rebellion and abuse of authority.

Chavez, who served as Castillo's prime minister, faces charges of participating in the alleged coup. While Castillo remains in preventive detention, Chavez was released on bail pending trial.

Peruvian prosecutors are seeking a 25-year prison sentence for Chavez and 34 years for Castillo. Both deny the charges, with Castillo insisting he never intended to take up arms against the state.