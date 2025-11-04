 Contact Us
News World Lukashenko invites India's Modi to visit Belarus

Lukashenko invites India's Modi to visit Belarus

Belarusian President Lukashenko invited Indian PM Modi to visit Minsk, highlighting their warm relationship and expressing readiness to support India during its 2026 BRICS chairmanship.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published November 04,2025
Subscribe
LUKASHENKO INVITES INDIAS MODI TO VISIT BELARUS

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Minsk, expressing confidence that the Belarusian people would warmly welcome the Indian leader.

"We would be delighted to welcome Prime Minister Modi to Belarus. We are always ready to receive him and look forward to his visit," Lukashenko said during a meeting with Indian Ambassador Ashok Kumar, according to the presidential press service.

Lukashenko added that he has developed a "very warm and cordial relationship" with Modi and that they maintain regular contact at international platforms, including their recent encounter at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meetings in China.

He also pledged Belarus' readiness to assist India in its 2026 BRICS chairmanship.

"We are ready to work with you under your BRICS chairmanship and to do everything necessary to ensure its success," Lukashenko said, thanking New Delhi for supporting Minsk's participation in both the SCO and BRICS.