LUKASHENKO INVITES INDIAS MODI TO VISIT BELARUS

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Minsk, expressing confidence that the Belarusian people would warmly welcome the Indian leader.

"We would be delighted to welcome Prime Minister Modi to Belarus. We are always ready to receive him and look forward to his visit," Lukashenko said during a meeting with Indian Ambassador Ashok Kumar, according to the presidential press service.

Lukashenko added that he has developed a "very warm and cordial relationship" with Modi and that they maintain regular contact at international platforms, including their recent encounter at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meetings in China.

He also pledged Belarus' readiness to assist India in its 2026 BRICS chairmanship.

"We are ready to work with you under your BRICS chairmanship and to do everything necessary to ensure its success," Lukashenko said, thanking New Delhi for supporting Minsk's participation in both the SCO and BRICS.



