In last-minute New York mayoral pitch, Cuomo claims Mamdani constitutes ‘existential threat’

Trailing in the polls, independent New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo cast his ballot Tuesday, framing the New York election as a defense against the "existential threat" posed by Democratic frontrunner Zohran Mamdani.

"I believe he's a socialist and an existential threat," the former New York governor told reporters after voting.

In a possible gesture to voters who once supported him as a Democratic candidate, before he lost the party primary earlier this year, Cuomo also said that US President Donald Trump, who has endorsed him in the race, does not support him but "opposes Zohran Mamdani ... He believes he's an existential threat."

Trump formalized his support for the independent candidate on Tuesday, urging voters via his social media platform Truth Social to vote for Cuomo. "Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job."

The president has also threatened to cut federal funding to New York if Mamdani, an avowed socialist, is elected.

- Election may 'determine future of Democratic Party'

Cuomo called the election the "most important ... of my lifetime" and could "determine the future of the Democratic Party." He argued that a win for the "far-left socialists ... would be very detrimental to the future" of the city and the party.

Mamdani's supporters might partially agree, as they see his political stances and style as more authentic than older Democrats, and hope to see more younger candidates like the mayoral hopeful.

Cuomo, a former New York governor who resigned in 2021 when implicated by a sexual harassment scandal, launched his independent campaign this July after losing the Democratic primary to Mamdani.

New Yorkers are voting Tuesday in the mayoral race, with polls closing at 9 pm (0200GMT Wednesday). More than 735,000 early ballots were cast, a city record.

Polling data compiled by the Real Clear Politics website has Mamdani up by an average of 14.3%.

The figures have Mamdani at 46.1% to Cuomo's 31.8%. Republican Curtis Sliwa sits in third place at 16.3%.





