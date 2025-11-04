GERMANYS MERZ INVITES SYRIAN PRESIDENT AL-SHARAA TO BERLIN FOR TALKS

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has invited Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa to Berlin for talks on bilateral relations and migration.

Speaking to reporters on Monday evening, Chancellor Merz said he wants to discuss Syria's political transition, economic recovery, and the return of Syrian refugees with al-Sharaa.

"The civil war in Syria is over, and the country now needs all its resources-above all the Syrian people-to rebuild the country," the conservative leader said, adding that Syrian refugees are expected to begin returning to their home country.

"Many Syrians in Germany will certainly return to Syria of their own accord. We know a large proportion want to go back. We will encourage this and help the country rebuild quickly," he said.

Asked about deporting Syrian citizens who have committed crimes and expelling those without legal status or residence permits, Merz signaled his government will take a strict approach.

"The civil war in Syria is over. There are no longer any grounds for asylum in Germany, and therefore we can begin repatriations," Merz stressed.

"However, I am counting on a large proportion of the refugees who are in Germany now returning to the country of their own accord and participating in the reconstruction," he said.

"Without these people, reconstruction is not possible. Those in Germany who refuse to return to the country can of course be expelled in the near future."

Germany currently hosts more than 700,000 Syrian refugees. The total Syrian-background population—including those with permanent residence and dual citizens—reaches nearly 1.3 million, according to official figures.





