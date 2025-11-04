Finns back NATO but fear war in Ukraine could spread, survey finds

While most Finns remain firmly supportive of NATO, many also fear that the war in Ukraine could escalate into a wider European conflict, according to a new survey commissioned by the Finnish Business and Policy Forum (Eva), public broadcaster Yle reported on Tuesday.

The think tank's latest poll also indicates rising public confidence in the alliance's security guarantees.

Confidence in NATO's deterrence capability has strengthened since the spring, when Donald Trump's return to the US presidency had shaken trust in the alliance.

In the new survey, 38% of respondents said they consider NATO's deterrence credible, up from 32% earlier this year. The share of sceptics fell from 38% to 32%.

The poll also found that nearly half of respondents — 46% — fully or somewhat agreed that they fear the war in Ukraine could soon expand into a major European conflict.

About one-third disagreed, while one-fifth said they were unsure.

Fear of a wider war was notably higher among women, with 57% expressing concern compared to 37% of men. Such apprehension was also more common among respondents with lower levels of education.