Over 1,500 displaced in Sudan amid worsening insecurity: UN agency

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) announced Sunday that 1,205 people were displaced from the cities of Bara and Umm Ruwaba in North Kordofan state while another 360 fled from Al-Abbasiya and Delami in South Kordofan due to worsening insecurity.

In a statement, the IOM said its teams operating under the Displacement Tracking Matrix program estimated that out of those displaced from North Kordofan, 580 fled Bara and 625 left Umm Ruwaba.

It added that the displaced moved to various locations within North Kordofan and to several towns in White Nile state in southern Sudan.

The latest wave of displacements follows a series of earlier movements in North Kordofan, where 36,625 people were displaced between Oct. 26-31, according to the organization.

In a separate statement, the IOM said 360 people were displaced in South Kordofan state, including 180 from Al-Abbasiya and 180 from Delami, who moved to other areas within the state and to Tandalti in White Nile state.

On Thursday, Sudanese authorities reported casualties from a drone attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Zareba al-Sheikh al-Burai in North Kordofan.

Meanwhile, the Sudan Doctors Network said the RSF killed 38 civilians in the town of Umm Dam Haj Ahmed in the same state.

On Monday, the RSF also attacked Umm Dam Haj Ahmed, committing violations against civilians and triggering the displacement of about 1,850 people due to insecurity, according to Sudanese authorities.

The RSF recently seized control of Bara amid its war with the Sudanese army but denies targeting civilians.

On Oct. 26, the RSF seized control of the city of El-Fasher in North Darfur state and committed massacres against civilians, according to local and international organizations, amid warnings that the assault could entrench the geographical partition of Sudan.

On Wednesday, RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, widely known as "Hemedti" admitted that "violations" had occurred by his forces in El-Fasher, claiming that investigation committees had been formed.

Since April 15, 2023, the Sudanese army and the RSF have been locked in a war that regional and international mediations have failed to end. The conflict has killed 20,000 people and displaced more than 15 million as refugees and internally displaced persons, according to UN and local reports.