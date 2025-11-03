China condemns violence against civilians in Sudan, urges end to conflict

Displaced Sudanese who fled El-Fasher after the city fell to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), set up camp in the town of Tawila war-torn Sudan's western Darfur region on October 28, 2025. (AFP Photo)

China on Monday condemned violence against civilians in Sudan after paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) seized control of the city of El-Fasher in North Darfur state and committed massacres against civilians.

Beijing "closely follows situation in Sudan and condemns acts against the civilians," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in the Chinese capital.

Mao said China hopes "Sudan will end the conflict as soon as possible, ease the humanitarian crisis, resume the political process at an early date and restore peace and stability and achieve reconstruction and development."

On Oct. 26, the RSF seized control of El-Fasher and committed massacres against civilians, according to local and international organizations, amid warnings that the assault could entrench the geographical partition of Sudan.

Later, RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, widely known as "Hemedti," admitted that his forces had committed "violations" in El-Fasher, claiming that investigation committees had been formed.

Since April 15, 2023, the Sudanese army and RSF have been locked in a war that regional and international mediations have failed to end. The conflict has killed 20,000 people and displaced more than 15 million as refugees and internally displaced persons, according to UN and local reports.