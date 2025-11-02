King Charles moves to strip Andrew of final military rank, says UK defense minister

The UK is taking steps to remove the final honorary military rank from Andrew Mountbatten Windsor-the former Prince Andrew-under the direction of King Charles, Defense Secretary John Healey confirmed on Sunday.

Healey told the BBC that the king-Andrew's older brother-had "indicated that's what he wishes."

Andrew, who was stripped of his title as a prince on Thursday over his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has retained his rank as vice admiral in the Royal Navy since giving up his other military positions in 2022.

Healey said: "This is a move that's right, it's a move the king has indicated we should take and we're working on that at the moment."

Andrew served for 22 years in the Royal Navy and was a helicopter pilot during the 1982 Falklands War, when he was also 22 years old.

Earlier this week, he lost his remaining titles and privileges following months of pressure over his links with Epstein, including accusations of committing rape himself. Andrew has always denied wrongdoing.





