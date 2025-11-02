2 arrested after multiple victims stabbed on UK train

Two people have been arrested after multiple victims were stabbed on a train, British Transport Police (BTP) said Saturday.

"We are currently responding to an incident on a train to Huntingdon where multiple people have been stabbed," BTP said on US social media company X.

It added that officers are in attendance alongside Cambridgeshire police.

In a statement to the media, Cambridgeshire police said they were called at 7.39 pm GMT with reports that multiple people had been stabbed on a train.

"A number of people have been taken to hospital," said police.

Meanwhile, London North Eastern Railway said that trains may be cancelled or delayed by up to an hour on some routes due to the stabbing incident.



