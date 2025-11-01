UN Security Council renews mandate of UN Verification Mission in Colombia

The UN Security Council on Friday renewed the mandate of the UN Verification Mission in Colombia for another year, until Oct. 31, 2026.

The resolution, penned by the UK, was adopted with two abstentions.

Ambassador James Kariuki, the UK's charge d'Affaires to the UN, his country reaffirms its "unwavering" support for the 2016 peace agreement.

"Over the past decade, the UN Verification Mission has been critical to the implementation of the Peace Agreement, supporting signatories and communities with reintegration and reconciliation," Kariuki told the Council.

The UN Verification Mission in Colombia is a special political mission established in 2016 by the UN Security Council to verify the implementation of the Final Peace Agreement and to assist Colombia in its commitment to ending the conflict and building peace.