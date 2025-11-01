Maldives implements historic generational ban on tobacco

The Maldives implemented a generational ban on tobacco Saturday, marking a historic milestone in its efforts to protect public health and promote a tobacco-free generation, according to a statement from the Health Ministry.

"The Generational Ban on Tobacco reflects the Government's strong commitment to protecting young people from the harms of tobacco and aligns with the Maldives' obligations under the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control," said a statement.

The law, ratified by President Mohamed Muizzu in May, establishes the Maldives as the first country to implement a nationwide generational tobacco ban.

Individuals born on or after Jan. 1, 2007, are banned from purchasing, using, or being sold tobacco products in the Maldives. The ban covers all types of tobacco, and retailers must verify the age of buyers before making a sale.

The Maldives enforces a strict ban on the import, sale, distribution, possession, and use of electronic cigarettes and vaping products, which applies to everyone, regardless of age.