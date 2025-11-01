Ecuadorian president rules out US base on Galapagos Islands after backlash

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa ruled out Friday establishing a US military base on the Galapagos Islands.

He essentially abandoned his recent proposal, following strong criticism from opponents and environmentalists.

The concerns centered on the potentially destructive effects the base would have on the archipelago's fauna and flora.

"Baltra is out of the question," Noboa said in an interview with the media. "Right now, the priority is either Salinas or Manta. There is a higher priority on arms, fuel, and drug trafficking at this time."

The proposal to host a foreign military base, raised by Noboa, a close of US President Donald Trump, had targeted Baltra Island in the Galapagos.

The push for foreign security cooperation comes as the US steps up its offensive against drug trafficking in the Pacific Ocean.

Noboa confirmed that he discussed the issue with US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who is scheduled to visit Ecuador for a second time in three months next week.

The future of foreign military presence in Ecuador will be decided by voters in a Nov. 16 referendum. Ecuador's Constitution has prohibited foreign military bases since 2008.

The Galapagos Islands, located 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) west of the mainland, are one of the world's best-preserved marine reserves.

A US military base was operated on Baltra during World War II -- a presence that has been linked to the near-disappearance of the yellow iguana from the island.



