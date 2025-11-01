Deaths feared as people crushed in southern India stampede

Many people are feared dead after a stampede on Saturday in southern India's Andhra Pradesh state, according to officials.

Chandrababu Naidu, the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, wrote on US social media company X that the stampede took place at the Venkateswara Temple in Kashibugga in the state's Srikakulam district.

"The death of devotees in this tragic incident is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased," he said.

Naidu said he has "instructed officials to provide speedy and proper treatment to those who have been injured."

"I have requested the local officials and public representatives to visit the site of the incident and oversee the relief measures," he said.





