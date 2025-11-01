China’s Xi urges Asia-Pacific economies to enhance cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping called on Asia-Pacific economies on Saturday to enhance cooperation, state-run Xinhua News reported.

Xi made the remarks during the second session of the 32nd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the South Korean city of Gyeongju

He said the economies in the Asia-Pacific region "must enhance mutually beneficial cooperation, make good use of new opportunities, stand up to new challenges, and forge a sustainable and brighter future together."

The economies should deepen open-source technological cooperation, he said, and "bear in mind the well-being of the entire humanity, and promote the sound and orderly development of AI, while ensuring that it is beneficial, safe and fair."

He urged APEC economies to "ensure the true fulfillment of common but differentiated responsibilities," calling on developed economies to provide support to developing economies in funding, technology and capacity building.

"China is ready to work with all parties to embrace the philosophy of innovative, coordinated, green, open and shared development, and build together an Asia Pacific community," said Xi.

The Chinese president also noted that China's southern city of Shenzhen will host the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in November 2026, marking the third time China will host the summit.

Xi said he looks forward to all parties gathering in Shenzhen to discuss development plans for the Asia-Pacific region and "create a bright future for it."



