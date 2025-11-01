Argentina’s chief of staff resigns after Milei’s election victory

Argentina's chief of staff stepped down Friday, coming only days after President Javier Milei's governing bloc secured a renewed mandate in pivotal midterm elections.

Guillermo Francos, 75, a longtime political figure, said he was resigning so Milei could move forward "without constraints" as the government enters a new phase following Oct. 26 national elections, The Washington Post reported.

Francos' exit, which came after weeks of rumors, was widely seen as the first step toward a broader Cabinet reshuffle, a common occurrence in Argentina after elections. Interior Minister Guillermo Catalan also resigned on Friday.

After his party's win in last Sunday's elections and a $40 billion pledge from the Trump administration, Milei appointed his main spokesperson, Manuel Adorni, the new Cabinet chief, according to the Buenos Aires Herald, an English-language daily.

Francos became chief of staff last year as Milei turned to an experienced deal-maker to help push sweeping budget and investment reforms through Congress. He previously served as interior minister, handling Milei's strained ties with provinces resisting spending cuts.

Milei thanked Francos in a statement for "his service to the nation during these last two years of profound reforms that required continuous dialogue with various political forces."

"This change responds to the election results, the need to renew political dialogue and the beginning of this second phase," he added.

Manuel Adorni, a vocal defender of Milei's agenda, will officially take over the role on Monday. Adorni has been Milei's spokesperson since the start of his presidency, and the herald reported that he will retain that role even after assuming his new post.



