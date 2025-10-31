Lukashenko confirms Oreshnik missiles to go on combat alert in December

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko confirmed on Friday that the Russian-made Oreshnik missile system will be put on combat alert in December.

Speaking during a working visit to the Vitebsk Region, Lukashenko said the deployment was meant to signal to what he called foreign opponents that Belarus could act against if necessary.

"The Oreshnik is a terrible weapon. It will be put on combat alert in December. For what purpose? I want them to understand that we can go ahead if the going gets tough. We'll sit down with Putin, make a decision, and go ahead. So don't get into trouble," he said, as quoted by Belarusian state-run BelTA news agency.

Lukashenko recalled past Minsk agreements and accused opponents of deception that, he claimed, helped produce the current conflict in Ukraine.

He said two million people have died and many more have been maimed, and warned neighboring states against provoking trouble.

Separately, during a visit to the Berezinsky Biosphere Reserve, Lukashenko insisted Belarus would not become involved in a war unless there were "external aggression," stressing that a stable economy and jobs were the keys to peace.

"For now, thank God, we are not at war. And that is the worst thing. And we will not fight if we have facilities … if we have work and if we are busy," he said.