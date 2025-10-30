US ready to provide humanitarian aid to Cuba after Hurricane Melissa, says Rubio

A resident of El Cobre, in the city of Santiago de Cuba, walks his dog past downed trees, power lines and destroyed houses following the passage of Hurricane Melissa, on October 29, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The US is prepared to offer immediate humanitarian aid to the people of Cuba in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Thursday.

"We are prepared to offer immediate humanitarian aid to the people of Cuba affected by the hurricane," Rubio said in a post on the US social media company X.

The State Department also announced on X that US teams are already on the ground in the Caribbean to deliver life-saving supplies to those impacted by the storm.

Hurricane Melissa has killed at least 34 people across the Caribbean after striking Jamaica, Haiti, and Cuba, before weakening to a Category 2 hurricane as it moved toward Bermuda.

The hurricane caused severe damage, flooding and evacuations in parts of the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Jamaica and Cuba, with the Turks and Caicos Islands also placed under warnings.

Santiago de Cuba, Cuba's second-largest city, suffered extensive damage, while Jamaica's southwestern parish of St Elizabeth was left buried in mud and debris.

The UN General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelmingly reaffirmed its demand for Washington to end its decades-old embargo on Cuba, with 165 nations voting in favor and seven opposing.

US embargoes against the island began in 1960 and were expanded over subsequent years. While the embargo was eased in 2000 to allow food and humanitarian goods to be sent to Cuba, most American business with the island remains prohibited.