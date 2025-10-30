Russia says Israeli West Bank annexation bill threatens major escalation

The Israeli army demolishes two Palestinian homes in the town of Shuqba, west of Ramallah in the central West Bank on October 28, 2025. (AA Photo)

Russia on Thursday hoped that a bill on extending Israeli sovereignty to the West Bank would not be finally approved, warning that it risks major escalation.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized that this step would have a destructive impact on the Palestinian-Israeli peace process.

"We hope that it will not come to the final approval of the bill. Otherwise, it will not be possible to avoid a new dangerous escalation of tension both in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and in the Middle East region as a whole," the diplomat said.

On Oct. 22, the Israeli Parliament approved in a preliminary reading two bills proposing to extend Israel's sovereignty to areas with Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

On Oct. 23, US President Donald Trump warned Israel about the consequences of a possible annexation of the West Bank of the Jordan River, stressing that if this happens, Israel will lose US support.