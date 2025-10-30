Reuters president joins İstanbul Photo Awards event at UN

Reuters President Paul Bascobert on Tuesday attended the third international exhibition of the 11th İstanbul Photo Awards, an annual photojournalism contest organized by Anadolu, at the UN headquarters in New York.

Speaking to Anadolu at the event, Bascobert said photojournalists "do not just take pictures, but also capture the context, emotion, and essence of what is happening and convey it to the whole world."

Calling the exhibition "a wonderful celebration of the craft, but also the importance," he said the displayed photographs reflected a range of emotions, from lighthearted moments to powerful images of conflict and resilience.

"I thought the pictures from Gaza are, of course, heartbreaking, and I think they really tell the story of the devastation that was there," he said, commending the photographers for "bearing witness to the truth."

Anadolu CEO Serdar Karagoz said in a post on the US social media platform X that İstanbul Photo Awards has grown into a globally respected contest since its launch in 2015, bringing together nearly 20,000 photographers and more than 206,000 photo submissions.

"These images continue to be featured in international media outlets and encourage reflection on global issues," he said, thanking participants and congratulating this year's award-winning photographers.

- İstanbul Photo Awards

Renowned photographers, including Wolfgang Schwan, Olga Fedorova, and Peter Hambrecht, were also among the attendees. Following the speeches, guests toured the exhibition and closely viewed the award-winning photos.

The exhibit offers a compelling visual narrative of key global events, including Israel's attacks on Gaza, devastating floods in East Africa, a volcanic eruption in Iceland, and athletes preparing for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

It also covers powerful images depicting the struggles of Afghan women, survivors of Syria's notorious Sednaya Prison, Brazilian surfers battling towering waves, and the dangerous journeys of migrants.

Following its shows in the Turkish capital Ankara and Istanbul, the exhibition at the UN headquarters will remain open through Oct. 31.

This year's İstanbul Photo Awards contest is supported by Turkcell as the communications sponsor, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) as the overseas event sponsor, and Turkish Airlines as the airline sponsor.

More information on the winning photos and jury members can be found at istanbulphotoawards.com.



