Argentina boosts border security with Brazil amid operation against criminal gang in Rio

The Argentine government has raised its border alert to the maximum level with Brazil following a massive police operation against the Comando Vermelho gang in Rio de Janeiro, which has reportedly resulted in over 100 deaths since it began on Tuesday.

"I am going to issue a maximum alert at the borders so that there can be no crossing or passage of those who are obviously moving from the center of the conflict in Rio," National Security Minister Patricia Bullrich announced to the press at the Casa Rosada, the seat of the government.

Argentine security officials have voiced concern that criminals could flee the conflict zone. Bullrich clarified that, rather than deploying more troops, the government would set up a comprehensive "alert system" to monitor the situation.

"This maximum alert means keeping a close eye on all Brazilians who arrive, whether they have a criminal record or not," the minister explained.

The operation in two impoverished favelas represents one of the largest police deployments in Rio de Janeiro's recent history, targeting the territorial expansion of the Comando Vermelho criminal group.

The death toll has been disputed. The Public Defender's Office puts the figure at 132, while the regional government confirms 119. Four police officers were killed, but authorities believe the remaining fatalities were members of armed gangs who resisted arrest.

Authorities deployed 2,500 police officers for the mega-operation. A total of 113 suspects were arrested, and 10 teenagers were taken into police custody.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 119 weapons, 14 explosive devices, and drugs.