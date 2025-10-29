Germany calls on Israel and Hamas to adhere to Gaza ceasefire agreement

Germany on Wednesday called on Israel and Hamas to adhere to the Gaza ceasefire agreement after Israeli military attacks killed over 100 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.



Speaking at a news conference in Berlin, deputy government spokesman Steffen Meyer said Germany expects all parties to the conflict to remain committed to US President Donald Trump's 20-point plan.



"We continue to call on all parties not only to take part, but also to adhere to the agreements, because it is the best means we have to improve the situation in the region," he said. "I would like to emphasize once again that this ceasefire must hold; it is the way forward."



The deputy government spokesman emphasized that President Trump's 20-point plan marked an important breakthrough after years of dramatic escalation in the region.

He said its implementation remains "the only truly serious way to improve the situation in the region in the long term." Meyer said Germany will continue to strongly support Trump's ceasefire plan.



More than 100 Palestinians were killed in deadly Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday night, in a brazen violation of the ceasefire deal that took effect on Oct. 10 under Trump's 20-point plan.



Israel claimed that the strikes were in response to a shooting attack on its forces in Rafah, while Hamas has denied any involvement in the attack.