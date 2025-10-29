Erdoğan announces winners of 2025 Presidential Culture and Arts Grand Awards

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday announced the winners of the 2025 Presidential Culture and Arts Grand Awards during a special ceremony marking Republic Day at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

Erdoğan said that the award in the "Science and Culture" category was granted to academic Süleyman Seyfi Ogün, while Yalçın Gökçebağ was recognized in the "Painting" category, composer Yalçın Tura in "Music," and archaeologist and academic Fahri Işık in "Anatolian Archaeology."

He added that the award in the "Photography" category went to Anadolu photojournalist Ali Jadallah, who works in Gaza.

The president also announced that the Ataturk International Peace Award will be presented this year to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.