Zelensky urges Trump to pressure Xi to cut support to Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged U.S. President Donald Trump to press China’s Xi Jinping to curb support for Russia during their upcoming meeting, praising Trump’s recent sanctions on Russian oil firms.

AFP WORLD
Published October 28,2025
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky urged US President Donald Trump to pressure Chinese leader Xi Jinping to cut his support for Russia when the two leaders meet later this week.

"I think this may be one of (Trump's) strong moves, especially if, following this decisive sanctions step, China is ready to reduce imports" from Russia, Zelensky told journalists, including AFP, at a briefing released Tuesday.

Trump hit two major Russian oil companies with sanctions last week and has been urging buyers of Moscow's vital energy exports -- specifically China and India -- to cut their purchases that Washington and Kyiv say fund Russia's invasion.