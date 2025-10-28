Trump says Toyota to invest $10B in US auto plants over next 5 years

US President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that Toyota will invest more than $10 billion over the next five years to build auto plants across the United States.

"I was just told by the Prime Minister (Sanae Takaichi) that Toyota is going to be putting auto plants all over the United States, to the tune of over $10 billion," Trump told American troops during a visit to the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka naval base near Tokyo.

"We like that," Trump said, thanking Japan for its "big investments" in the US.

He said the Toyota investment is part of a broader wave of money "pouring into the United States of America," estimating $17 trillion is flowing in from around the world.

"I think by the time we finish up our first year, we'll be over 20, or $21 trillion of money coming into our country," Trump said.

The Japanese car manufacturer Toyota has not disclosed any details about the investment announcement.

Toyota had previously announced an $88 million investment to increase hybrid vehicle production at its West Virginia plant, securing the jobs of 2,000 workers at the facility.

Trump made the remarks during a troop visit with Takaichi as part of his three-nation Asia tour.

US trade in goods and services with Japan reached an estimated $319.2 billion in 2024, according to US data.

Japan agreed to invest $550 billion in the US in return for a 15% base tariff on nearly all Japanese imports entering the country, down from the 24% level that Trump initially proposed.





