Ivory Coast’s president secures 4th term with landslide election victory

Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara was declared the winner of the country's presidential election, securing a fourth term in office, according to provisional results announced Monday.

Ouattara won 89.77% of the vote, results released by Independent Electoral Commission President Ibrahime Kuibiert-Coulibaly showed.

Over 8.7 million voters were eligible to take part in Saturday's vote within the country and the diaspora. The commission put voter turnout at 50.1%.

Four candidates were in the race to challenge Ouattara.

Former Commerce Minister Jean-Louis Billon, who on Sunday congratulated Ouattara, garnered 3.09% of the vote, while Simone Gbagbo, a former first lady, got 2.42%.

The Constitutional Council is expected to announce the final results in the coming days.

Ouattara changed the constitution in 2016 to remove presidential term limits.

The 83-year-old won the 2020 presidential election with 94% of the vote.

Electioneering was marked by political tension after key opposition figures were barred from contesting, prompting protests in the south of the country, a traditional opposition stronghold.

Former President Laurent Gbagbo of the opposition African People's Party of Ivory Coast (PPACI) was barred from taking part in the election over a criminal conviction and former Credit Suisse chief executive Tidjane Thiam was disqualified due to dual nationality.

In power since 2011, Ouattara, projected himself as the candidate most committed to youth welfare.

He has promised to address the country's security and economic challenges.

But opposition leaders criticize his government for failing to address inequality and the high cost of living.





