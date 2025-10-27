UK PREMIER VISITS TURKISH AEROSPACE, GETS BRIEFING ON TÜRKIYES DOMESTICALLY PRODUCED FIGHTER JET KAAN

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday visited Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) and received a briefing on Türkiye's domestically produced fighter jet KAAN.

Starmer was accompanied by Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler during his visit to TUSAS, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

During the TUSAS visit, Starmer was also accompanied by UK Secretary of State for Defence John Healy, Royal Air Force Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sir Harv Smyth, and Turkish Air Force Commander General Ziya Cemal Kadioglu.

During the trip to the Turkish capital of Ankara on Monday, the British prime minister also visited Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Türkiye's founding father, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, and signed the Anitkabir Special Book.