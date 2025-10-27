Poland arrests 2 Ukrainians in espionage crackdown

Polish authorities have arrested two Ukrainian nationals accused of engaging in espionage for a foreign intelligence service, the government's security spokesperson said on Monday.

Jacek Dobrzynski, spokesperson for the coordinator of special services minister, said in a post on US social media X that joint operations by the Military Counterintelligence Service and the Internal Security Agency led to the arrests in the southern city of Katowice.

The detained, a 32-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, allegedly carried out intelligence tasks, including identifying Poland's military potential and installing devices for covert monitoring of critical infrastructure.

According to Dobrzynski, the information they gathered concerned "soldiers of the Polish Armed Forces and critical infrastructure located in Poland, including transport infrastructure providing logistical and military support to the fighting Ukraine."

The investigation is being overseen by the Military Affairs Department of the district prosecutor's office in Lublin.

"By court order, the suspects will spend the next three months in custody," he said.





