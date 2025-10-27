Mali suspends education nationwide amid fuel crisis

Mali has suspended education nationwide for two weeks due to an ongoing fuel shortage, the country's education minister announced Sunday.

Amadou Sy Savane said on state-owned public broadcaster ORTM that all educational institutions across the West African country will suspend activities from Oct. 27 to Nov. 9 because of the crisis.

Savane said schools are scheduled to reopen on Nov. 10.

For weeks, Mali has faced a fuel crisis caused by armed groups blocking routes used by fuel tankers, particularly affecting the capital Bamako.

Long lines have formed at gas stations while public transport and motorcycle taxis have been severely disrupted, leaving Bamako's usually crowded streets unusually quiet.

Higher education institutions in the capital also said they were forced to suspend classes, citing the inability of students and teachers to reach campuses due to the fuel shortage.

The US Embassy in Bamako announced on Oct. 24 that non-essential diplomatic staff and their families will leave Mali amid the worsening fuel shortage and growing security concerns.

On Friday, the embassy also said it could not provide routine or emergency consular services outside Bamako and noted that a travel advisory for Mali remains in effect.





