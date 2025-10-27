Lando Norris wins Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix

McLaren's British driver Lando Norris claimed victory Sunday at the 20th round of the Formula 1 World Championship, the Mexico Grand Prix.

The race was held over 71 laps at the 4.3-kilometer (2.6-mile) Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit in Mexico City.

Starting from pole position, Norris finished first with a time of 1 hour, 37 minutes, 58.574 seconds, marking his sixth win of the season and moving ahead of teammate Oscar Piastri to take the championship lead.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished second, 30.324 seconds behind Norris, while Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen came in third, 31.049 seconds off the leader.

Lewis Hamilton received a 10-second penalty for gaining an advantage by leaving the track, dropping him to eighth place.

The 21st round, the Brazilian Grand Prix, is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 9.

Following the Mexico Grand Prix, the top five standings are as follows:

-DRIVERS

1. Lando Norris (United Kingdom): 357

2. Oscar Piastri (Australia): 356

3. Max Verstappen (Netherlands): 321

4. George Russell (United Kingdom): 258

5. Charles Leclerc (Monaco): 210

- Constructors

1. McLaren: 713

2. Ferrari: 356

3. Mercedes: 355

4. Red Bull Racing: 346

5. Williams: 111





