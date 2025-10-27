 Contact Us
ASEAN urges concrete steps to immediately halt ‘indiscriminate violence' in Myanmar

ASEAN foreign ministers have called for an immediate halt to the ongoing violence in Myanmar, urging all parties to exercise restraint and ensure civilian protection. They reaffirmed the Five-Point Consensus as the framework for resolving the crisis and welcomed Timor-Leste as the bloc’s newest member.

Published October 27,2025
Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) urged all parties involved in Myanmar to take concrete action to immediately halt "indiscriminate violence," said a statement from the bloc Sunday.

During their meeting on Saturday, ASEAN foreign ministers "denounced the continued acts of violence in Myanmar against civilians, public facilities, and civilian infrastructure and urged all parties involved to take concrete action to immediately halt indiscriminate violence, denounce any escalation."

The ministers also called on the parties to exercise "utmost restraint," ensure "the protection and safety of all civilians and create a conducive environment for the delivery of humanitarian assistance and inclusive national political dialogue."

The ASEAN Leaders' Review and Decision on the Implementation of the Five-Point Consensus urged to reaffirm the Five-Point Consensus (5PC) "as the main reference for addressing the political crisis in Myanmar and urge for its full implementation."

The 5PC, approved by ASEAN in 2021, includes the appointment of a special envoy, urges an end to violence, and promotes inclusive dialogue.

ASEAN was founded in Bangkok on Aug. 8, 1967 by Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand and now includes Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam

Leaders welcomed Timor-Leste as ASEAN's 11th member on Sunday, marking the bloc's first expansion in 26 years.