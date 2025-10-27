5 Palestinians injured in illegal Israeli settler attack in occupied West Bank

Five Palestinians from the same family suffered tear gas inhalation Monday evening after illegal Israeli settlers attacked their home near the town of as-Samu, south of Hebron in the southern West Bank, local authorities said.

Illegal settlers fired tear gas canisters at the home of Mahmoud al-Daghameen, causing members of his family to suffer from suffocation, the as-Samu Municipality said in a post on the US social media company Facebook.

The illegal settlers attacked the house around 2 pm in the Wadi Ajheish area southeast of the town, the municipality added.

The attack caused damage to the house's doors and a sheep pen and smashed a private vehicle, it said.

According to the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, illegal Israeli settlers carried out 7,154 assaults on Palestinians and their properties in the occupied West Bank over the course of two years, which resulted in the death of 33 Palestinians and forced migration of 33 Bedouin communities.

Authorities said that more than 1,057 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank, 10,300 wounded, and more than 20,000 arrested, including 1,600 children, since the Israeli onslaught in the Gaza Strip began two years ago.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.