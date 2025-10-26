Ukraine says 3 killed, 32 injured in Kyiv after overnight Russian drone attack

Local residents clean up glass from their broken windows following a drone attack in Kyiv, on October 26, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP Photo)

Ukraine on Sunday said at least three people were killed and 32 others injured in the capital Kyiv in an overnight Russian drone attack.

Three people died, while at least 30 were injured, including seven children, the State Emergency Service said in a statement on Telegram.

The statement added that emergency and restoration work continues in two high-rise buildings in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district. Damage was also reported to a high-rise building in the Obolonskyi district, though no casualties were reported.

In an earlier statement, Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said damage was also recorded at a private residential sector in Darnytskyi.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said as of 12:01 pm local time the number of injured had risen to 32.

"Every Russian strike is an attempt to inflict as much damage as possible on ordinary life. This week, they've been striking residential buildings, our people, children, and civilian infrastructure. These are the main targets for the Russians," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on US social media company X.

"We are grateful to our partners for these steps, but it is important not to stop here. We count on the synchronization of these sanctions across the G7 and other partner jurisdictions. And, of course, additional tariff and sanctions restrictions are needed against Russia and all those helping it stay afloat. Certainly, pressure will help bring about peace," he added.

Ukraine's Air Force, meanwhile, claimed its air defenses shot down 90 out of 101 drones launched by Russia overnight.

Russian authorities did not immediately comment on the claims, though the Defense Ministry said in an earlier statement that its air defenses shot down 82 drones launched by Ukraine overnight.