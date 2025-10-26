TRUMP HOLDS CALL WITH JAPANS 1ST FEMALE PREMIER TAKAICHI

 Contact Us
US President Donald Trump spoke with Japan’s new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who vowed to strengthen the bilateral alliance ahead of their meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday. The two are expected to sign deals on shipbuilding, AI, and advanced communications during Trump’s Asia tour.

Published October 26,2025
US President Donald Trump held a call with Japan's first female Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who said she is determined to elevate the bilateral alliance.

"Had a good and candid conversation with @realDonaldTrump today and truly appreciated his warm congratulatory message on my appointment as Prime Minister," Takaichi wrote on US social media company X.

She said she is determined to elevate the Japan-US alliance "to even greater heights" and looks forward to working with Washington and regional partners "toward a Free and Open" Asia-Pacific.

Trump is set to fly Monday to Tokyo and meet Takaichi on Tuesday as part of a three-day Asia tour that includes stops in Malaysia and South Korea.

Both leaders are also attending the 47th ASEAN Summit in Malaysia.

Japan and the US plan to sign agreements covering shipbuilding, artificial intelligence and advanced communications technologies when Trump visits, according to sources cited Saturday by the Kyodo news agency.

Takaichi was elected Tuesday after winning a majority in both parliamentary chambers. Her ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) secured power through a coalition deal with the opposition Japan Innovation Party (JIP).

Japan hosts more than 50,000 American soldiers alongside military bases and weapons under a defense treaty.