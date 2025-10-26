Trump hints at US visit for Xi ahead of trade talks

US President Donald Trump has hinted at a US visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping without giving any concrete details, as the two countries continue to be at loggerheads over trade.



Speaking on the sidelines of a summit in Malaysia on Sunday, Trump initially spoke about his planned meeting with Xi on Thursday in South Korea.



"I think we're going to have a good deal with China," he said about the ongoing trade dispute.



Trump then mentioned his previously announced plans for a visit to China early next year and then, without mentioning Xi's name again, added a possible meeting in the United States.



He mentioned Washington or Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach - Trump's golf estate in Florida - as possible locations.



The Chinese Foreign Ministry has not yet commented on Trump's remarks.



It would not be the first time that Xi has travelled to the US. China's president visited Mar-a-Lago in 2017 during Trump's first term in office. In 2015, then US president Barack Obama received Xi at the White House.



