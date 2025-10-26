Kosovo faces snap elections after prime minister fails to form government

Members of parliament attend a parliamentary session in Pristina, Kosovo, October 26, 2025, as Kosovo's parliament failed to elect a new prime minister. (REUTERS Photo)

Kosovo is heading toward early elections after Prime Minister-designate Albin Kurti failed on Sunday to secure enough parliamentary votes to form his third government.

During Sunday's session, Kurti's proposed "Kurti 3" Cabinet received 56 votes in favor, 52 against, and four abstentions, falling short of the 61 votes required for a majority in the 120-seat Assembly.

It marks the first time since 2001 that a prime minister-designate has failed to win a confidence vote in the initial attempt, Koha News reported.

Following the defeat, Parliament Speaker Dimal Basha said the next step lies with President Vjosa Osmani, who is expected to consult party leaders to determine whether a new majority can be formed.

According to the Constitution, Osmani must nominate another candidate within 10 days, but if no viable government emerges, snap elections must be held within 40 days.

In his address to lawmakers, Kurti acknowledged he had not reached any coalition agreements and appealed for support "in the public and state interest."

He warned that failure to form a government would jeopardize the approval of the 2026 state budget and disrupt social programs, including pensions, child allowances, and wages for public servants.

Kurti's proposed 20-member Cabinet included familiar figures such as Foreign Minister Glauk Konjufca and Finance Minister Hekuran Murati.

The ruling Vetevendosje (Self-Determination) Movement had sought backing from minority representatives, but opposition parties, the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK), Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK), and Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK), united against the proposal.

"Albin Kurti will no longer be prime minister," PDK leader Memli Krasniqi said after the vote, accusing the incumbent of creating "a nine-month blockade."

LDK leader Lumir Abdixhiku said the outcome "ended the eight months of deception," while AAK's Ramush Haradinaj insisted elections were now "the only solution."

Acting Finance Minister Murati warned that new elections could delay the EU Growth Plan and other major projects, but said his party had "offered cooperation to all."