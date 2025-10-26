China, US hold trade talks for 2nd day in Malaysia

Top officials from China and the US reconvened Sunday for a second day of trade talks in Malaysia, Chinese state media reported.

The latest rounds of the talks between the world's top two economies began Saturday, on the eve of the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which opened Sunday in Kuala Lumpur.

The Chinese delegation is led by Vice Premier He Lifeng, and the US team is headed by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The meeting marks the fifth between the sides. The top negotiators previously held talks in Geneva, London, Stockholm and Madrid.

In August, the US and China agreed to a truce in tariffs until Nov. 10 -- the third time since Trump raised tariffs to 145% before reducing them. China had raised its tariffs on US goods up to 125%.

US President Donald Trump is also attending the summit where he will witness the signing of a peace accord between Cambodia and Thailand, which saw deadly border clashes in July.

Malaysia is hosting the ASEAN summit from Sunday to Tuesday.



The meeting between top Chinese and US trade negotiators comes ahead of Trump's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week .





