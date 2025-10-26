Austrian leader: Eurovision ban for Israel would be 'fatal mistake'

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker has spoken out clearly in favour of Israel's participation in the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in Vienna in May 2026.



"I would consider it a fatal mistake to exclude Israel. Based on our history alone, I would never be in favour of that," said Stocker in an interview with dpa, referring to Austria's shared responsibility for crimes during the Holocaust.



The ceasefire in the Gaza Strip had changed the situation, he said. However, Stocker conceded that the debate surrounding Israel's participation had cast a shadow over the event.



In December, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) plans to finalize the issue with its members. Some countries, such as Spain, the Netherlands and Ireland, have threatened to boycott the event if Israel is allowed to participate. They cite as reasons Israel's actions in Gaza and the suffering of the Palestinian population there.



The Gaza war was triggered by the massacre carried out by Islamist group Hamas and other militant groups in Israel on October 7, 2023, in which around 1,200 people were killed and about 250 abducted.



Following an Austrian victory at last year's ESC, the 70th edition of the song competition ESC will take place in Vienna.



Public broadcaster Österreichischer Rundfunk (ORF) is organizing the world's biggest music event.



